Horrific! Body of missing tourist found inside a shark

A severed hand with his wedding rings was inside the beast

A British tourist who went missing over the weekend was eaten by a shark, it is believed – after his severed hand was found inside the beast.

The 44-year-old British national from Scotland had been swimming off the holiday French island of Reunion, east of Madagascar, when he disappeared.

The shark which was seen swimming near tourist beaches was killed because it was considered a threat to holidaymakers.

Autopsies were carried out on the shark and four other fish, and a severed hand wearing the wedding ring of the British holidaymaker was found.

A police source on Reunion said the man had been described by his family as a ‘strong swimmer’.

more at dailymail.co.uk