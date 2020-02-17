Horrific: Eight-year-old girl dies after allegedly being gang-raped by 16 male relatives

The alleged rapists are in custody

In an horrific crime, an eight-year-old girl in India has died in hospital after allegedly being gang-raped by 16 male relatives.

The tragic schoolgirl died in an intensive care ward in Chennai, India, after being rushed to hospital by her worried parents.

She was taken to A&E after complaining of stomach pain before passing out in the bathroom.

Her worried parents broke down the bathroom door before driving her to hospital themselves.

Police are waiting for the postmortem report before issuing an official cause of death report.

Her heartbroken stepdad told local media she was an intelligent child and wanted to be a police officer.

Her 16 alleged attackers were arrested and remain in police custody.

India’s poor record of dealing with sexual violence was highlighted in 2012 following the gang rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus.

source dailystar.co.uk