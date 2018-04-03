Horrific moment a woman shoots man in the head live on Facebook! (warning: distressing video)

A video streamed on Facebook live shows the horrific moment a woman shoots a man directly in the head while they are playing with a loaded gun in a car. Moments before the incident occurred in a parking lot in Houston, Texas on Sunday, the man, Devin Holmes, 26, can be heard telling the woman, Cassandra Damper, 25, “you’re making me nervous”, as she loads the gun and is about to point it at him. The 25-year-old woman was arrested by police and has since been charged with fabricating and tampering with evidence. She is heard in the video saying “Say something, b***h’ before the gun goes off”. Holmes, a father of two, is on life support in hospital.

The beginning of the video shows Holmes picking up the gun and looking at it. It then cuts to another part of the live feed, when a man in the backseat puts the gun back between Holmes and Damper. Then Damper picks up the gun and points it directly at the camera as Holmes grabs her hand. ‘You’re making me nervous,’ he tells her. ‘She ain’t got no clip bud,’ the man, believed to be Cadillac Coleman, tells Holmes. ‘Where you from again?’ Holmes asks Damper points the gun at him and says, ‘Say something, b***h.’ The gun then goes off and Damper gasps as a bullet hits Holmes in the head, blood pouring into his white T-shirt. She and Coleman immediately flee the car, leaving Holmes bleeding out in the front passenger seat.