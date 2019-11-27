Horrifying moment Russian paedophile abducts girl, nine, on the street and drives off with her (video)

Ηero teenager chases him down to save her

A hero 16-year-old boy saved a girl, nine, from a paedophile attack by a convicted rapist after hearing her desperate cries for help in the street.

Quick-thinking Vyacheslav Doroshenko was walking through snow in Irkutsk, Russia after his basketball training when he saw a man in his fifties grab a girl and push him into his car.

Chilling CCTV footage shows the horrific moment the attacker grabbed the girl, and also the paedophile kidnapper later demonstrating with a mannequin how he thrust the girl into his car.

The teenager said: “I overtook her, reached the railway and heard her screaming.

“And I saw how a man was forcing her into a car.”

He heard the girl shout ‘Help’.

“I quickly turned around, saw the only adult person, ran to him, told him what happened, and we ran towards the kidnapper’s car,” said Vyacheslav.

