Horrifying video shows moment floor collapses as students dance in Texas (video)

Several dramatic videos of the floor of a Texas apartment collapsing under the weight of a homecoming party have gone viral.

Students at the University of North Texas in Denton gathered at a third-floor apartment at The Ridge complex to celebrate homecoming, but the festivities quickly turned dramatic as the floor of the apartment gave way under the weight of the dozens of students gathered at the party around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities told Fox 4 that six people were treated at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital. Due to the extensive flooding that was caused by the pipes breaking as the floor fell down, about 50 residents will be displaced, the station reported.

The residents of the apartment the floor fell into were not home at the time of the incident, but they have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to replace the furniture and personal items that were destroyed in the accident.

According to the GoFundMe account, the girls who lived in the apartment reported their neighbour’s parties “multiple times” and they “feared that the ceiling wouldn’t hold up.”

