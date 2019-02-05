Hospitality trends report: What do hotel guests expect in 2019

Keeping up with the ever-changing — and ever-increasing — desires and demands of today’s digital and discerning guests is a challenging task. Near impossible, you might even say. But what is possible is to have a pretty good idea of what will be some of the most important hotel guest expectations in 2019.

Trivago has taken a look at the top 2019 hospitality trends from the guest perspective. Summarized at its business blog, its findings highlight what guests are expecting this year from their hotel amenities, their booking experience, and the reputation of the properties they choose to book.

So here’s what guests will likely be expecting from their hotel stays during 2019:

What guests expect from their hotel amenities

To have the basics covered

We’re now subject to a lot of hype surrounding new technologies. We also hear a lot about deep personalization and trends like wellness travel. But before accepting payment in bitcoin or adding in-room fitness facilities at your property, it’s worth evaluating if you have the basics covered.

A 2018 study from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration found the most frequently used in-room amenities were still the essentials such as a closet, complimentary toiletries, television, hairdryer safe, and iron. Moreover, while guests anticipated using certain amenities such as an alarm clock, gym, and room-service, their actual usage of these was well below expectation. On the other hand, the usage of amenities such as valet parking, lobby seating, and concierge were ultimately higher than expected.

Read more HERE