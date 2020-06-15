Hot Alexia welcomes summer in her tiny bikini (photos)

The brunette babe is a surf lover

Hot brunette Alexia Orphanou introduced herself to the Greek public when she took part in the reality show “Power of Love”, and she definitely left captured viewers’ imagination.

Alexia is posting sexy snapshots on her Instagram account welcoming the advent of summer.

Posing in a tiny black bikini that barely covers her incredible figure, Alexia, who appears to be a surf lover, gives her 43K followers something to marvel at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αλεξια Ορφανου (@alexia.orphanou) on Jun 14, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αλεξια Ορφανου (@alexia.orphanou) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αλεξια Ορφανου (@alexia.orphanou) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αλεξια Ορφανου (@alexia.orphanou) on Jun 9, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αλεξια Ορφανου (@alexia.orphanou) on Jun 7, 2020 at 9:13am PDT