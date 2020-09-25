Hot Aussie model Gabby goes topless in bathtub (video-photos)

Aussie model Gabby Epstein sent her 4.2 million Instagram followers crazy after sharing a video in a bathtub in Joshua Tree topless.
The 26-year-old beauty, who regularly poses in sexy hot lingerie and tiny swimsuits, flaunted her incredible body in the short clip while wearing a tiny black thong.
As expected, the post got over 35,000 likes.
also read
Brianna Gonva: The curvy Mexican angel (photos)
Greek singer Antoniadis: Women throw themselves at me despite me being married
Brooke Shields, 55, flaunts incredible figure proving time is an illusion (photos)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
me on Insta vs. me in real life . (bikini from @prettylittlething)