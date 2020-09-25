Hot Aussie model Gabby goes topless in bathtub (video-photos)

She sent her fans crazy

Aussie model Gabby Epstein sent her 4.2 million Instagram followers crazy after sharing a video in a bathtub in Joshua Tree topless.

The 26-year-old beauty, who regularly poses in sexy hot lingerie and tiny swimsuits, flaunted her incredible body in the short clip while wearing a tiny black thong.

As expected, the post got over 35,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram in Joshua Tree 🌵 A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 21, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram never been so color coordinated in my life A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 24, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram polaroids from Sedona 🏜 link in bio for more 😛 A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram worth the hike @boandtee A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 20, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨🔮🌙 A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram preferred mode of transport {in @prettylittlething} A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram beach day in @ohpolly 🌊 A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ocean swims in @ohpolly 💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Epstein (@gabbyepstein) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:50am PDT