Hot Christina Koletsa! A reason to watch the “Nomads” reality show (photos)

Sep, 28 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Show premieres on October 3

Related

Many are waiting to watch Ant-1 TV’s new reality show called “Nomads”, scheduled to premiere on October 2. One of the reasons a lot of the male viewers will tune in to watch the show is none other than sexy Greek singer Christina Koletsa. So let’s get a little taste of what we are about to enjoy come October 3.

 

#magandanggabi #nomads

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

#summerneverends

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

#photoshoot #red #downtownmagazine #summer2017 #revealcrochet

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

#summeringreece #summer2017 #loveblue

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

#ionianblue

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

#sea #salt #sun #blue #greece

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Astray Artist (@christina_koletsa) στις

Tags With: