Hot convict model Jeremy Meeks in Aegean enjoying holidays (photos)

It certainly seems ages since Jeremy Meeks was in and out of prison and constantly in trouble with the law. The hottest criminal, who became famous in 2015 when a leaked mugshot sent millions of women all over the world crazy, is now enjoying all the perks of living the life of a model. The 33-year-old father of three, who is married, was spotted soaking up the sun in the Aegean Sea on a yacht in Halicarnassus, Turkey. He posted a photo on his Instagram profile upon his arrival at the airport of Istanbul three days ago, keeping his plenty of female followers updated and happy. Apart from the sun and sea he also appeared to be enjoying an intimate moment with a beautiful girl on the yacht.