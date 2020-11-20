Hot cop posts racy photos on Instagram after taking sick leave (photos)

She has resigned from the force

Leanne Carr, the British police sergeant who requested sick leave from the force and then proceeded to post on Instagram a stampede of racy photos of her bodacious body in far-flung vacation locales around the world, has resigned from the force, The Sun reports.

An Instagram obsessed, busty blonde, Leanne Carr became the official “poster girl” for the Lincolnshire Police during her 14-year tenure.

Instead of taking responsibility for her extraordinary acts of deceit, she has blamed “bullying” colleagues for ending her career as a cop.

Leanne Carr, 34, ditched her post in the police force in 2017 to take a worldwide journey and assiduously document her good times on Instagram.

source knewz.com

