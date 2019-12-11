Hot Elizabeth Hurley posts selfie only in red cloth (photos)

The 54-year-old beauty continues to smash stereotypes about beauty and age

Elizabeth Hurley continues to smash stereotypes about female beauty and age. The 54-year-old English actress posted a selfie on her Instagram account covered in a red cloth reminiscent of a dress, revealing her body while sitting on the floor at home.

Embracing the Christmas spirit, Elizabeth opted for a particular shade of red, which she considers perfect for the holidays.

The hot actress once proved once again through her festive appearance that beauty is ageless, constantly exciting her 1.8 million followers with her photos.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Always hopeful of getting breakfast in bed if I pull a sweet enough face 😉 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) στις 3 Δεκ, 2019 στις 8:07 πμ PST