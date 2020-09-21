Hot Heidi escapes Insta censors with peach on her butt…(photos)

The beautiful model always pushes the limits of the rules of Instagram

Heidi Klum has proven many times in the past that she does not hesitate to provoke by posting on social media, always pushing…the rules of Instagram and what is permissible and not.

In one of her latest raunchy post, which she shared with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, the 47-year-old German-born American model, television personality, businesswoman, and fashion designer, struck again uploading a photo completely dune covering her backside with an emoji peach.

The hot Klum lied down beside her beloved dog and sent her fans crazy…

Klum, who in the past, among other things, has been photographed naked behind a transparent curtain, has watered her plants topless and has sunbathed naked, loves her dogs very much as is evident in her posts.

View this post on Instagram 91🔥🌞 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 23, 2020 at 1:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram What next ? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 18, 2020 at 7:13pm PDT