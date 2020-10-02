Hot Irina posts sexy photos in black lingerie (photos)

Russian beauty Irina Shayk in each of her posts manages to cause a meltdown to her millions of social media followers. One of her latest posts could be no exception. The sexy model once more drew eyes to her perfect figure and incredible proportions, when she uploaded photos of herself in black lingerie to her personal account.

The famous model gathers thousands of likes in each of her photos on Instagram, but also a number of comments from her followers, who admire her beauty and her sexy presence.

The sexy, revealing photos of her, come from the campaign for the promotion of a well-known lingerie company.

also read

Borat 2 trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen returns with a hilarious movie (video)

German Chancellor Merkel on EU conclusions: Greece and Cyprus demanded their rights as EU members