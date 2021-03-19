Hot Izabel Goulart takes a shower (video-photos)

To the delight of her fans

Brazilian top model Izabel Goulart slipped into her bikini again and posted on her Instagram account, sending her 4+million followers crazy.

The dazzling 36-year-old shared a video taking a shower showing her … posterior.

In fact, in the caption, she wrote: “Who else is missing summertime and outdoor showers ?”, The likes and shares of her 4.6 million fans rained down…

