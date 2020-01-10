Hot Katerina dons sexy leather outfit ahead of “My Style Rocks” TV show premiere (video)

The reality fashion show will start its new season on Monday on Skai TV

“My Style Rocks”, a popular reality reality show on Greek television is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 13 on SKAI TV, and the glamorous singer-performer Katerina Stikoudi, who hosts it is getting ready to take her spot on the set.

As expected, explosive Katerina will be donning a sexy outfit in the season’s first episode, as the viewers will be introduced to the new girls who will try to win over the judges’ panel with their stylistic choices.

As we can see in the video, hot Katerina has chosen slipped into a tight black leather outfit, and is getting into the skin of her role as the presenter of the show.