Hot Konnie Metaxa takes breakfast in bed! (photos)

In French, you don't really say "I miss you." You say "tu me manques," which is closer to "you are missing from me." I love that. "You are missing from me." You are a part of me, you are essential to my being. You are like a limb, or an organ, or blood. I cannot function without you.

