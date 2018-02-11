Hot Konnie Metaxa takes breakfast in bed! (photos)

Feb, 11 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

She keeps her fans happy with frequent posts

Related

Greek actress and socialite Konnie Metaxa has one of the sexiest Instagram profiles, updating her platform with spicy photos and hot poses from her professional and everyday life. The latest saucy post the brunette hottie shared with her followers included her taking posing in bed wearing black laced lingerie taking her breakfast!
It is no surprise that the likes came flooding in a little after her post…

met1

met2

 

Tags With: