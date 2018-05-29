Hot Maggie Charalambidou and her “assets”! (photos)

She is hot, she is sexy, and she is 51 years old if you can believe it! We are talking about brunette DJ and radio host/producer Maggie Charalambidou. And since summer formally starts in two days, what better way to get into the proper mood than to show you some of the photos Maggie shared with her fans. And when Maggie uploads a photo in a bikini, you can be sure her best “asset” will take centre stage. That incredible behind! She went for a dip in the beautiful sea of Mykonos on the long-day weekend.

Ουπς μας πιάσανε Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Maggie Charalampidou (@djmaggiex) στις 23 Μάι, 2018 στις 9:34 πμ PDT