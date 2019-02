Modelling from the age of 15 means you travel a lot. Therefore, hot Russian babe Anastasia Reshetova has seen a few places in her life. With covers for Playboy and photo shoots for many famous fashion houses, the Russian beauty has unsurprisingly amassed a huge following on social media. The 2014 Miss Russia runner-up has 2.4 million fans and never fails to treat them with sexy pots.

Despite her young age, Anastasia is already married, while she also owns the InHype Cosmetics Company.