Hot mommy Felicia puts on her bikini (photos)

Pregnancy has not changed her incredible figure a bit…

Former reality TV show Survivor contestant Felicia Lapati might have become a mother only 8 months ago, but her figure is as perfect as ever.

also read

Greek Police warn citizens to delete this e-mail as fake and misleading

Greek police officer mods “dead” patrol car to get 500+ HP (photos)

Athens Stock Market opens with rise

The brunette beauty slipped into her bikini to welcome the summer season, which officially started today, June 1, and left her over 100K Instagram followers speechless with her incredible figure.

The sensational new mommy continues to exude sexiness and hotness. It seems motherhood has made her even sexier…