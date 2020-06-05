Hot Nancy Alexiadis in Dubai (photos-videos)

Greek singer Nancy Alexiadis has been pursuing a professional career in Dubai lately. The hot blonde has been keeping her social media followers up to date on her life in the Gulf state by posting photos and videos on her Instagram account from her appearances in nightclubs.
The ex-“Fame story” reality show contestant, took advantage of the good weather in the emirate and uploaded photos from her daily life, posing either in a swimsuit or in the desert, showing that she remains incredibly sexy and “driving” her followers crazy.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning, sunshine! ☀️ #home #summer #summertime #dubai #dubailife
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇷💃 #musichalldubai #dubai #dubailife #greece #sirtaki #zormpas #opa
View this post on Instagram
Tonight!🇬🇷🎉💃 #musichalldubai #dubai #dubailife #dubainight #greece
View this post on Instagram
@musichall.dubai 🇬🇷 one of the short live music acts that will take turns on our stage this weekend 🇬🇷 #musichall #musichalldubai #byelefteriades #nightlife #livemusic #dubainightlife #dubai #dubailife #jumairah #zaabeelsaray #dubaimusic #mydubai #lovemusic #palmjumeirah #jumeirahzabeelsaray #musictheatre #dxb #lebaneseindubai #lebaneseinuae #arabsinuae #ilovedubai #dubaiweekend #dubanights #dubanightcom #dubaiclubs