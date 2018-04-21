Hot Olga Piliakis in the tub with her daughter (photo)

Olga Piliakis is a very beautiful female gymnast we who has starred on a few TV reality shows in the past. She might be busy, but her priority always lies with her two children, Manolis and Malena.

The wife of Stelios Chadabakis, who is currently competing in the reality show Dancing with the Stars, shared a nice photo with her Instagram followers taking a bath in the tub with her daughter. Of course, the person who snapped the photo was her husband.

“The day ends in the most beautiful way and the smoothest caressing! Goodnight!”, the proud mom captioned the photo.