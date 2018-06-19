Hot Russian fan in World Cup is a porn star! (photos)

A stunning blonde who was hailed by the media as Russia’s most beautiful World Cup fan has been identified as a porn film star.

Photos of the girl sporting a tiny white top and traditional Russian headdress in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow have been shared by many outlets, including the state-owned RIA-Novosti news agency.

She received widespread acclaim for her aesthetic attributes, however, social-media users digging for information about her background came up with a revelation.

The blonde was recognized as Russian adult film star Natalya Nemchinova, who has appeared in X-rated movies under such aliases as Natali Nemtchinova, Natalia Andreeva, Delilah G, Danica, Amanda, Asya, and Annabell, among others.

Adult websites describe her as an “uninhibited, emancipated” model and a star of swinger parties who has appeared in photoshoots, and both soft and hardcore movies since her porn debut in 2016.

source: rt.com