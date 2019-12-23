Hot Russian model says Ronaldo, Neymar and Hamilton message her on Instagram (photos)

She claimed she was friends with Hamilton and Neymar

Stunning Russian model Viktoria Odintcova has claimed she gave Cristiano Ronaldo the cold shoulder after he allegedly messaged her on Instagram.

The curvy brunette is not short of admirers with a whopping five million followers on the social media site.

Speaking on Russian show ‘Makarena’, she was asked if the Juventus superstar has ever liked one of her posts. But the 34-year-old went one better as she revealed he dropped her a message a long time ago. The 26-year-old said: “That happened… He (Ronaldo) even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, ‘Hi, how are you?’

“I deleted the message and didn’t reply.” She later dismissed any talk that she would have entertained anything further with the former Manchester United man who is now reportedly engaged with Georgina Rodriguez.

Odintcova ruthlessly added: “Of course I didn’t give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote to, so I understood straight away, ‘dude, goodbye, delete.’”

“The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday”, she added, while also claiming she in touch with Neymar, because he’s friends with Lewis. “I know him through Lewis. I understand that he’s a normal guy, we message each other on Instagram.”

source: thesun.co.uk

