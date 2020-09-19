Hot Sofina poses naked in artistic photo

Sofina made her TV debut in 2013 at the age of 17

Sofina Lazaraki decided through her Instagram account to show her online friends her statuesque body as her mother gave birth to her.

The daughter of Greek TV presenter Mary Miliaresi and former banker Konstantinos Lazarakis posed naked in the sea against the backdrop of rocks.

Sofina made her TV debut in 2013 at the age of 17 in the series “Sto Rafi-On the shelf “. She became known to the wider public through her participation in X-Factor in 2016, while in 2017 she was cast in the leading role in the series “Parthena Zoi-Virgin Life” co-starring, among others, next to Apostolis Totsikas and Giannis Hatzigeorgiou.

Since September 2018, she has moved to Spain to study classical ballet.

