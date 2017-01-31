Hot Violinist plays Game of Thrones theme song (photos-video)

Jennifer O’Connor is an American singer-songwriter. She has released a series of well-regarded solo albums, and has either toured or played with Wilco, the Indigo Girls, Feist, Yo La Tengo, Dump, and the Mountain Goats, among other bands and musicians. Paste Magazine has called her a “songwriter’s songwriter,” describing her albums as “master classes in economy and clarity. She became an internet sensation after a video of her playing a rendition of “Last of the Mohicans” at the Texas Renaissance Festival went viral. O’Connor immediately earned the name “Hot Violinist” for her beauty and her playing skills. Watch her playing a cover of the theme song of Game of Thrones.