Hot Vrisiida strikes a pose on a quad bike (photos)

The babe visited Crete for a swim

Sexy Instagram model Vrisiida Andriotou hopped over to Crete to enjoy the beautiful weather and shared a post in her bikini with her followers.

Ioanna Touni’s friend took advantage of the rising temperatures and soaked up the beautiful sun driving her 97K fans crazy with her seductive poses.

The former “My style rocks” contestant chose Chania for her escapade and flaunted her incredible figure posing on a red quad bike with matching colour swimwear.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου (@vrisiida_andrio) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram Travel girl 💙 A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου (@vrisiida_andrio) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου (@vrisiida_andrio) on Jun 8, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram Life is better in pyjamas 🤍 A post shared by Βρισηίδα Ανδριώτου (@vrisiida_andrio) on May 31, 2020 at 9:15am PDT