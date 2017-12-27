Hottest female athletes for 2017 (photos)

Who do you think is missing

In 3 days 2017 will be history. What better time to list the sexiest female athletes.

10 Blair O’Neal

Blair is a professional golfer & model. She also has by far the best abs we have ever seen on a golfer.



9 Rachel Cummins

Rachel is an MMA Fighter. She trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai Style.



8 Camille Leblanc Bazinet

Camille is a Canadian CrossFit athlete and winner of the 2014 CrossFit Games.



7 Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard is a Canadian Tennis player who is currently ranked 24th in the world.



6 Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is the hottest thing going in the UFC (pun intended). She fights in the Strawweight division, she checks in at a mere 115lbs.



5 Sierra Blair Coyle

Sierra is a professional rock climber from Scottsdale, Arizona. She travels the world competing as a US Bouldering Team Member.



4 Winifer Fernandez

Winifer is a volleyball player for the Dominican national team. She won the hearts of many men during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.



3 Maria Kirilenko

Maria is a Russian tennis player and model. She was also engaged to hockey player Alexander Ovechkin but called it off. His loss.



2 Sydney Laroux

Sydney is the fifth and final member of the US Women’s Soccer Team to make this list and we saved the best for last. She is an Olympic gold medalist. As a forward, she currently plays for the Seattle Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.



1 Paige Spiranac

Paige is a pro golfer who is known for her Instagram account as much as her golf game. She has recently taken a break from her Instagram to focus on golf, we hope she returns soon. She is our number one and a great reason to start watching golf!