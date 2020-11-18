Hottie Lottie Moss says she is ‘pansexual’

She revealed it during a candid Q&A session on Instagram on Monday

Lottie Moss revealed she is pansexual during a candid Q&A session on Instagram on Monday.

The model, 22, who famously dated MIC hunk Alex Mytton, 29, in 2016, made the reveal when one fan asked her if she would ever date a girl.

She responded via video: ‘I’m pansexual so I don’t really mind… any gender. It kinda changes every day as well. It depends on who I meet.

more at dailymail.co.uk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo)

image credit Lottie Moss Instagram page