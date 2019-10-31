House votes to impeach Trump

House Democrats took a step toward impeaching President Trump by voting Thursday to barrel ahead with an investigation aimed at showing Trump abused his office for political gain.

The House voted 232-196, mostly along party lines, on a resolution that affirms its closed-door impeachment proceedings and defines its plans to hold a series of public hearings and potentially draft articles of impeachment.

“Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the process for open hearings conducted by the Intelligence Committee so the public can see the facts for themselves,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Two swing-district Democrats voted against the resolution, Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. Independent Justin Amash of Michigan, who is a former Republican and staunch Trump opponent, voted for the measure.

more at washingtonexaminer.com