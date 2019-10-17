How can a star be older than the Universe?

Space Mysteries: If the universe is 13.8 billion years old, how can a star be more than 14 billion years old?

For more than 100 years, astronomers have been observing a curious star located some 190 light years away from Earth in the constellation Libra . It rapidly journeys across the sky at 800,000 mph (1.3 million kilometers per hour). But more interesting than that, HD 140283 — or Methuselah as it’s commonly known — is also one of the universe’s oldest known stars.

In 2000, scientists sought to date the star using observations via the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hipparcos satellite, which estimated an age of 16 billion years old. Such a figure was rather mind-blowing and also pretty baffling. As astronomer Howard Bond of Pennsylvania State University pointed out, the age of the universe — determined from observations of the cosmic microwave background — is 13.8 billion years old. “It was a serious discrepancy,” he said.

