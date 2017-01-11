How can media and journalists help to counter hate? Take part in the Media against Hate video contest!

The Journalists Union of Athens Daily Newspapers issued the following announcement:

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) has launched a video contest against hate. Media – in all its forms – play a crucial role in the shaping of identities, in the promotion or inhibition of dialogue, solidarity and recognition. Which strategies and tools can empower counter-narratives and challenge mainstream perceptions of refugees, of migration, of marginalised groups in general? The EFJ calls professional journalists, community media practitioners and media students in Europe to document how their daily work helps fight against discrimination and counter hate.

How to enter:

– To be eligible, you must be resident in a EU member state, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

– Register by January 15th, 2017 here: http://europeanjournalists.org/blog/2017/01/09/how-media-and-journalists-can-help-to-counter-hate-take-part-in-the-media-against-hate-video-contest/

You will receive a DropBox link where you can upload your video until February 15th, 2017.

Submit a video (minimum one minute and maximum 2 minutes) illustrating how media and journalists can play a role in countering hate speech and negative stereotypes.

– The video can be in any language but has to be subtitled in English.

– You can choose any format that will play on YouTube optimised for streaming (MOV, MPEG4, MP4, AVI, WMV, MPEGPS, FLV, 3GPP or WebM).

– The jury will consist of representatives of civil society.

The award:

– The authors of the five favourite videos will be invited to participate to the Media against Hate workshops in 2017 and the final conference in March 2018 – where they will meet their jury.

– The selected videos will be made available on the Media against Hate website.