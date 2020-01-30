How important is the iPhone to Apple? (infographic)

It generated revenue of $55.96 billion in the first quarter of 2020

After hitting a seven-year low in iPhone sales in Q3 2019, Apple’s most crucial product managed to continue the resurgence started in Q4, generating revenue of $55.96 billion in the first quarter of 2020. As this infographic shows, there was also a solid jump in terms of the iPhone’s share of total revenue – now sitting at 61 percent.

This strong performance helped Apple to record Q1 results. Confirming the iPhone’s role in this success, CEO Tim Cook said: “We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables”.

