How long countries believe it will take for economic parity for women and men (infographic)

Today is International Women’s Day, a global commemoration of the struggle for women’s rights. In the wake of countless rallies over the past year coupled with massive support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, this year’s event is set to be one of the most poignant in recent memory. The theme this time around is a push for global gender parity which is being called #PressforProgress.

Despite the steps taken over the past year, there is still a huge amount of work to do when it comes to achieving gender parity. Ipsos MORI released a study to coincide with International Women’s Day which focuses on the level of concern across 27 countries regarding equality.

Respondents were asked how many years they thought it would take for men and women to achieve economic gender equality and the results are mindblowing. People in China, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Turkey all think economic gender equality will be achieved in 30 years. In actual fact, it will take 217 years, according to Ipsos MORI.

source: statista