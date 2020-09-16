How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

Aside from introducing updates to its Apple Watch and iPad line-up, Apple also announced the imminent release of iOS 14 at its special event on Tuesday. The latest edition of the mobile operating system that powers the iPhone will be rolled out to customers around the world on September 16, with iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS also receiving updates this week. As opposed to last year, when users of the 2013 iPhone 5s and the 2014 iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were left behind in the jump to iOS 13, this year’s update will be compatible with all iPhone models that supported iOS 13.

As the following chart shows, Apple significantly extended the life cycle of iPhone models over the years. While the original iPhone and the iPhone 3G received two major iOS updates, later models have gotten software updates for five to six years. The iPhone 6s was launched with iOS 9 in 2015 and will still be compatible with this year’s iOS 14.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista