How many jobs will be lost to robots in US and UK (infographic)

Oct, 06 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

The brave new world is fast approaching

Work automation is a reality in the modern world, with many people fearing for their future in workplace. Most experts estimate that a large number of manual jobs and tasks done by people will soon vanish and be replaced by robots. Cost efficiency and cutting back on expenses is driving the economic decisions by large companies. Different researchers make differring predictions as to how many jobs could be at risk from automation. While the professors and authors Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne quote pretty high figures in their publications, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) thinks far fewer jobs are at risk.

source: statista

mech1

Tags With: