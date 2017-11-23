How much does a “Thanksgiving” dinner cost? (infographic)

Each year the American Farm Bureau Federation releases a price survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving dinner table. This year, the average cost of feasting stands at $49.12, “which constitutes a 75-cent decrease from last year’s average of $49.87.”

The most costly item by far is the turkey, which this year costs $22.38. A decrease of 36 cents per turkey, compared to 2016. The shopping list of the survey includes all ingredients and foods in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10.

source: statista.com