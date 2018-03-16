How much does bread cost in 10 most expensive countries? (infographic)

A study by the Economist Intelligence Unit has revealed the top-10 most expensive cities in the world to live in. Singapore comes first, ahead of Paris and Zurich. Even though Seoul came sixth overall, it had the highest average price for a loaf of bread of any city by far. On average, South Koreans have to pay $15.59 for a 1kg loaf of bread in their capital. That’s much higher than Geneva where it averages $6.45. Even though Singapore was ranked the most expensive city overall, bread is cheaper there with a loaf averaging $3.71.
source: statista