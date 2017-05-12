One of the generally accepted practices in psychology to overcome your fears and phobias is to incrementally face them. But it seems that in the case of these people, who suffer from acrophobia, the clinical term for fear of heights, the “incremental” part of the equation went missing. They were thrust on one the scariest bridges in the world in China, hanging off a cliff with a glass bottom, no less! Their reactions are priceless….
How NOT to cure fear of heights! (video)
By walking on a glass bridge hudreds of metres from the ground….