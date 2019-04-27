How police in the UK can download the contents of your phone in minutes with no warrant!

Is it just in the UK, though?…

The UK police can download your phone data without a warrant in a matter of minutes, a shocking video has revealed.

The footage shows how officers can use a machine to extract all kinds of information, including location data, deleted pictures and encrypted messages.

Opposition groups have argued that the police should not be able to access this data, which can currently used on suspects, victims and witnesses.

They warn there is ‘no limit on the volume of data’ police can obtain, and it could happen even if charges are never bought.

