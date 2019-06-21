How to delete your Netflix viewing history so you can hide your guilty pleasures

You and your date finish eating a wonderful meal together, and you share the cleanup so that you can get done quicker. As he or she works on rinsing off the last few utensils and putting them in the dishwasher, you pop a bag of popcorn in the microwave and use our favorite wine opener to open a lovely bottle of red. The microwave beeps just as you finish pouring the second glass of wine, so you remove the bag of popcorn and empty it into a bowl before walking over to drop it on the coffee table next to the wine glasses. You plop down on the couch and your partner joins you as you turn on the TV and fire up the Netflix app. You choose your profile and get ready to watch a movie when it happens… the first title in your “Continue Watching” list is High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Good luck explaining that one, stud.

Look, we’ve all got our guilty pleasures and we all watch movies and shows that we probably wouldn’t want the world to know about. It’s fine. But we’d still rather not broadcast our guilty pleasures to our friends and family, right? Don’t worry, it’s actually easier than you might think to wipe those embarrassing movies and shows from your Netflix viewing history so nothing like the scenario above ever plays out for you.

