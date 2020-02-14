How to improve your guitar solos

If you’re a beginner looking to plunge into the guitar-shredding world; or an intermediate guitar player wanting to go to the next level, I’m here for you.

Soloing is a fundamental part of playing the guitar. It doesn’t matter what music genre you play and prefer: learning how to solo, whether through studied practice and automated moves or improvisation, is only a matter of mixing and matching guitar techniques anyone can learn.

The meat of my guide is understanding a guitar solo is like a story. I will give tips, tricks, tools, and techniques to tell both the story you want and the story the song needs with your guitar medley. And you can do it with as much or as little virtuosity as you want or have.

Solo away: beginner guitar hq