How to watch the dazzling Lyrid Meteor Shower…unless the Moon gets in the way

Springtime stargazers are in for a treat; the Lyrid meteor shower will peak in a dazzling show tonight and early Tuesday morning (April 22-23).

There’s just one celestial object that might get in the way: the nearly full moon.

“This year, the moon is going to be a problem for prospective meteor watchers,” because the moon will be so bright, Joe Rao, an instructor and guest lecturer at New York’s Hayden Planetarium, wrote for Space.com, Live Science’s sister site. “The best chance to see some Lyrids this year will be on the morning of April 23, just before morning twilight begins”.

