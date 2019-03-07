Huawei is suing the US over a government ban on its products

The Chinese company said it had filed a lawsuit in the US district court in Plano, Texas

Huawei is suing the US over a government ban on its products, raising the stakes in a protracted diplomatic incident between China, the US and Canada, where a Huawei senior executive is facing extradition.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it had filed a lawsuit in the US district court in Plano, Texas, calling for the ban on US government agencies buying Huawei equipment or services to be overturned.

According to Huawei, the ban, a provision of the National Defence Authorisation Act signed by Donald Trump in August, also prevents government agencies using third-party contractors who use Huawei products. It alleges that by singling out Huawei for punishment without trial, the US has violated its own constitution.

