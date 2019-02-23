Huawei unveils the foldable Mate X phone, complete with 5G (photos)

We knew foldable phones would be one of the smartphone trends of 2019, but we’re now starting to see the actual devices appear. Days after Samsung took the wrappers off its Galaxy Fold phone, Huawei has been showing off its own foldable Mate X handset at Mobile World Congress 2019.
Huawei’s handset folds in the opposite direction to Samsung’s – so the screen ends up on the outside rather than the inside when it’s closed. You get an 8-inch display in the flat tablet mode, and in the folded over mode the Mate X offers a main 6.6-inch display on the front and a secondary 6.4-inch display on the back.
Other highlights include a 4,500 mAh battery (split into two sections), fast 55W charging that gives you 85 percent of a full charge from zero in 30 minutes, and 5G – another technology we’re going to be hearing a lot about this year.
