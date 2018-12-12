Huawei’s CFO released on $10 million bail

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou has been released on bail after a three-day hearing in Canada’s Supreme Court.

The CFO was released on a $10 million (Canadian dollars) bail but will remain in Vancouver where she owns two homes.

The court ordered her ed to stay inside her home on West 28th Ave. from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. and be subject to 24-hour-a-day monitoring by both a live security detail and an electronic ankle bracelet. She must pay for the cost of her security monitoring.

Meng must surrender her passports but is allowed to travel within Vancouver, the North Shore and a portion of Richmond excluding the airport.