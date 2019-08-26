Huge alien face found at mysterious sight on Google Earth in Antarctica (video)

A UFO conspiracy theory-themed Instagram account claims to have discovered a huge face of what is believed by many commenters to be an alien as they zoomed in on the mysterious sight on Google Earth in Antarctica.
An unidentified creator of a popular Instagram account, ufo_scandinavia, has uploaded a video, whose authenticity is yet to be verified, of what he claims is a “grey alien face” that he captured while browsing Google Earth’s map of Antarctica.
The footage, which appears to show a bizarre structure that has a mouth, nose and eyes, quickly went viral, as the conspiracy channel has over 15.5 thousand followers.
“It appears to be a massive, ancient structure of some kind of face that is being revealed for the first time on Google Earth. I would have to concur that whatever we’re looking at resembles some sort of megastructure”, one of the creators said.
This was picked up by a YouTube channel, thirdphaseofmoon, which claims to have checked the coordinates and found the exact same face.
