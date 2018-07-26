Explosion outside US Embassy in China (videos-photos)

Smoke is blanketing Beijing after a huge blast hit the US embassy in China’s capital.

Witnesses have reported a large explosion as dozens of officials swoop on the area.

People have gathered outside the compound as smoke fills the busy city.

The blast rocked the site after a man reportedly threw a homemade bomb into the gated area, according to local media.

Chinese media say witnesses have reported the man intended to hurl the explosive into the embassy but it exploded before he could get it over the fence, injuring people and a police car in its path.

Chinese and American officials have not yet commented on the incident.

The embassy is now closed to the surrounding corridors.

People in the area are posting pictures and video from the scene to Twitter and sharing them on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

One video shows the military and police working around something under a blue tarp in the cordoned off area.

Witness Jimmy Zhong tweeted: “Something just exploded at the US Embassy in Beijing, China just a few minutes ago. Smoke everywhere.”

