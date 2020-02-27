Huge fire breaks out in town center as smoke billows over London

The large blaze has broken out in Croydon, south London this evening as dozens of firefighters scramble to battle the flames

More than 70 firefighters have been scrambled to a large fire near Croydon town center in south London.

The huge blaze has reportedly broken out in a car workshop with the flames spreading to nearby homes.

Ten fire engines and 77 firefighters were reported at the scene at 7.30pm tonight – two hours after they were first called.

The fire broke out at around 5.45pm, with dramatic images showing smoke billowing into the air from the scene.

The smoke could be seen drifting through tower blocks in the town with locals reporting smelling burning rummier and chemicals.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Lancing Road in Croydon. A car workshop is alight.

Source: daily star