Huge waves cover passenger ship in Aegean Sea (video)

Heavy winds swept across the Aegean Sea causing stormy seas. With wind speeds between 8-9 Beaufort, the coast guard issued a prohibition of departure from ports.

However, despite the warning, the Blue Star Naxos sailed in the sea and was caught up in huge waves on the morning of Tuesday.

A video shows the enormous waves covering the bow of the ship.

According to cyclades24.gr, Blue Star Naxos was the only passenger ship that sailed on Tuesday towards the port of Paros.

Only 68 passengers boarded the vessel from Paros.